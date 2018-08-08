Roundup: Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Up, Fortnite Picks Apple/Android Winner, Britney Spears Forgets Where She Is

Emily Ratajkowski … Elon Musk considering taking Tesla Private … CBS seeks information from AT&T on talks with controlling shareholder … Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Break Up …Britney Spears appears to forget where she is during performance … Demi Lovato is out of the hospital … Viral video star behind the fitness fad that may replace CrossFit … Fortnite has picked a favorite in the battle between Apple and Android … FCC Report Finds HBO’s Oliver-Incented Deluge Crashed Agency’s Electronic Comment System … San Francisco proposes an end to free tech lunches … 10 Outrageous facts about Sacha Baron Cohen … McNally’s Queen of Hearts raffle is now at more than $2 million.

Gilbert Arenas vs. Javaris Crittenton: Inside the Gambling Showdown That Rocked the NBA [The Action Network]

Turns out the best players of beach game Spikeball are Amish and Mennonites [WSJ]

LeBron James leads a generation of players now posting their workout videos on Instagram [NYT]

Puma Partnership Pushes The Basketball Tournament (TBT) to New Heights [Front Office Sports]

Kanye West May Soon Become a Billionaire—Thanks to Yeezy [Complex]

Usain Bolt to train indefinitely with Australian pro soccer team [Central Coast Mariners]

The Evolution of the NBA Summer League [Front Office Sports]

Throwback – Tom Emanski’s Defensive Drills Commercial ft. Fred McGriff (1997):

The first look at NBA2K19 gameplay is here:

Song of the summer? DJ Khaled – No Brainer (Official Video) ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo:

Maniac Official Trailer…looks insane/ amazing: