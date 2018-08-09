Iggy Azalea Confirms She Is Dating DeAndre Hopkins

Iggy Azalea is indeed dating DeAndre Hopkins. On Wednesday the 28-year-old Australian rapper confirmed that she and Hopkins are in a relationship during an interview with Y100 in Miami:

She’s not playing coy there or saying they’re “hanging out,” or something, she straight up said it’s a relationship. That’s serious.

Hopkins is a two-time Pro Bowler for the Houston Texans and was named First-team All-Pro in 2017. He was great last season despite Houston’s major quarterback struggles after Deshaun Watson went down with a knee injury. Hopkins posted 96 receptions for 1,378 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games.

While those are big numbers and he’s a great receiver, dating Iggy should take him to A-list status among athletes.

Azalea previously dated Nick Young when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and it didn’t end well.

While her new boyfriend is busy with training camp, Iggy is hanging on a yacht:

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Aug 6, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

