Yesterday, it a appeared Iggy Azalea and DeAndre Hopkins were dating, then it was confirmed by Iggy. As it turns out, that declaration did not hold up for very long.

Iggy shruggingly broke the news on Twitter amid the swirling rumors:

I’m single. 🤷‍♀️😊 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 9, 2018

and was still up in the middle of the night posting about her relationship status.

I have come to the conclusion iam going to be alone forever.

Iam completely fine with that.

I have a routine now.

I watch movies alone in the shower n shit… its nice. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 9, 2018

If you prefer more than one source on a story, the superstar wide receiver weighed in:

Y’all know I can care less about social media , but ya boi is SINGLE!!🤷‍♂️ — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) August 9, 2018

Well …