Wake Forest Assistant Basketball Coach Jamill Jones Charged With Assaulting Man Who Later Died

Wake Forest assistant basketball coach Jamill Jones has been charged with assaulting a tourist who later died in the hospital, according to a report from the New York Post. Authorities say Jones punched 35-year-old Sabor Szabo in the face early Sunday morning in Queens after the tourist banged on Jones’ car. Szabo, who was intoxicated at the time, hit his head on the pavement after the blow.

He died in an area hospital on Tuesday. His family said he was in town for his brother’s wedding and trying to get a ride at the time of the incident.

Jones joined the Demon Deacons staff last May after previous jobs at UCF, VCU and Florida Gulf Coast.