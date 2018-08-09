Jayson Werth Shows Up to Men's League Game, Launches Moonshot

Jayson Werth, long a professional baseball player who recently accepted retirement, is keeping his skills sharp by schooling cubicle dads in the men’s league. The slugger showed up to a 30-and-over men’s game and blasted a tape-measure homer. On a 3-0 pitch. Yeah, you bet your sweet bottom Werth was swinging 3-0.
Somehow, Werth only went 1-for-4 in the contest, which is a great credit to the opposing pitching staff. Those guys are probably regaling their co-workers with some great stories in the break room.
Comments