Jayson Werth Shows Up to Men's League Game, Launches Moonshot

Jayson Werth, long a professional baseball player who recently accepted retirement, is keeping his skills sharp by schooling cubicle dads in the men’s league. The slugger showed up to a 30-and-over men’s game and blasted a tape-measure homer. On a 3-0 pitch. Yeah, you bet your sweet bottom Werth was swinging 3-0.

“He didn’t come here to walk.” After striking out earlier in his local men’s league debut, Jayson Werth destroyed a 3-0 slider for a solo home run.https://t.co/q3W6OdLT3E pic.twitter.com/GkdnHkBmmU — Scott Allen (@ScottSAllen) August 9, 2018

Somehow, Werth only went 1-for-4 in the contest, which is a great credit to the opposing pitching staff. Those guys are probably regaling their co-workers with some great stories in the break room.