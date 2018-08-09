PM Roundup: Jessica McNamee; Kate Upton Saved Justin Verlander; Pats Add To Tom Brady's Contract

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is currently floating like a butterfly.

Jessica battles The Meg: Jessica McNamee is one of the stars of “The Meg” which is shockingly not being completely panned by critics.

Verlander credits Kate: Justin Verlander credits wife Kate Upton for saving his career.

Patriots add money for Brady: The New England Patriots have added $5 million in incentives to Tom Brady’s contract.

78-year-old Bill Snyder has agreed to a new five-year contract with #KState through the 2022 season. The contract increases Snyder's compensation to $3.45 million for the 2018 season, which will then increase by $300,000 in both 2019 and 2020. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 9, 2018

