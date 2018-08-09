PM Roundup: Jessica McNamee; Kate Upton Saved Justin Verlander; Pats Add To Tom Brady's Contract

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is currently floating like a butterfly.
Jessica battles The Meg: Jessica McNamee is one of the stars of “The Meg” which is shockingly not being completely panned by critics.
Verlander credits Kate: Justin Verlander credits wife Kate Upton for saving his career.
Patriots add money for Brady: The New England Patriots have added $5 million in incentives to Tom Brady’s contract.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
What to Watch for in Each of Tonight’s 12 Preseason Games
SportsNation Canceled, High Noon Moving to Its Spot on ESPN
Heath Evans Puts NFL Network on Blast, Vigorously Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations
VIDEO: Weird Al Joined Weezer’s ‘Africa’ Cover and It Was Awesome
Around the Sports Internet:
The latest twist in the Ohio State saga: Courtney Smith’s mother is defending Zach Smith
Kawhi Leonard thanked Spurs fans in an open letter
A look back at the insane trade that sent Wayne Gretzky’s to the Los Angeles Kings 30 years ago
Jayson Werth thinks stat “nerds” are ruining baseball
Song of the Day:
Comments