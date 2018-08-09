Roundup: Buffalo Wild Wings Sportsbooks?, Tinder a Business Juggernaut, Fire Tornado

Iggy Azalea, who might be dating DeAndre Hopkins … “Miami luxury yacht owner and captain charged in horrific coke-fueled death” … Police under fire in Chicago for leaving box of expensive sneakers in black neighborhood in attempt to ‘bait‘ thieves … Uber Eats changing its fee structure … ‘Stranger Things’ corn maze … Guy gets over $40,000 in speeding tickets in three hours in Lamborghini … Genius idea: Korean grocer selling pack of bananas at varying stages of ripeness … Death of ‘Superman’ actress Margot Kidder ruled suicide … McDonald’s holds sweepstakes for one winner to get gold card for free food for life … I’d watch an MMA match between Logan Paul and CM Punk …

Good writeup on HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowski and my former SI editor (now editorial director of Vulture) Neil Janowitz [Sports Techie]

David Purdum: Buffalo Wild Wings might become sportsbooks [ESPN]

Ad agency execs’ biggest pet peeves [Digiday]

“Pivoting to TV is the new pivoting to video” [Fast Company]

Menswear fashion trends for this Fall (none of these look like something I would wear?) [GQ]

Michael McCann breaks down the new NCAA/NBA agent rule [SI]

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in the middle of a nasty divorce [USA Today]

FIRE TORNADO

Toddler mobbed by pack of puppies



Tinder is a business juggernaut