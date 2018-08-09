The Athletic Going for World Domination with Premier League Coverage

The Athletic, home of sports media’s ever-expanding coverage map, has steadily continued to add markets. Trying to keep up from the sidelines turned into a fool’s errand as the list of cities without an outpost shrank. Not content to be in every corner of the United States and Canada, the site is now focusing its efforts in that sweet, sweet European market with Premier League content.

Writers will cover the top six teams: Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea. All have committed followings on this side of the pond. And if you’re a Cardiff City supporter wondering if the wide net The Athletic is casting could one day include you’re club, they have some good news for you.

Over time, we want to move far beyond the top six teams. We know interest in English football goes much deeper than those clubs. We have already published stories on Wolves and West Ham, and we have pieces on Fulham, Newcastle, and Sunderland in the pipeline. We’ll need your patience and support as we work to expand coverage. Please do let us know what you’d like to see, give us some time to get there, and help us spread the word about what we’re doing. We’re committed to providing unique and top quality coverage, and that doesn’t come together overnight.

The brain trust at The Athletic have a way better idea about what they’re doing than I do, but this feels like a brand new world. If they can parlay Crystal Palace or Reading subscription signups into a financial win, they can do it for anything.