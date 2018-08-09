Tommy Fleetwood's Open Championship Check Wound Up in Another Tommy Fleetwood's Account

Tommy Fleetwood is no stranger to large checks considering his PGA Tour and European Tour winnings, but Thomas Fleetwood in Clermont, Florida is.

Per Golf.com, the Tommy Fleetwood who plays on the PGA Tour won $154,480 at the Open Championship. That money, however, wound up in the wrong bank account on Friday night.

Thomas Fleetwood discovered the large sum in his Wells Fargo account and had no idea what it was.

“It just said, ‘Wire Transfer,’ so I had no clue what in the world it was,” Thomas told GOLF.com in a phone interview Wednesday.

The error was “clerical” by the European Tour as Tommy Fleetwood’s wife and manager Clare, who learned of the error on Wednesday thanks to PGA Professional, Greg Throner’s tweet, explained to Golf.com via email:

“Apparently the payments were made manually, not on automated system and there are two TF’s somehow,” said Clare.

No joke, a friend received Tommy Fleetwood's Open Championship winnings in his bank account last weekend!! They have the same name and he was a PGA pro but still, how does this happen? Didn't believe him until I saw it…good thing he is an honest guy! pic.twitter.com/bE534xfYDV — #Break30 Golf Short Game School (@GregThornerGolf) August 8, 2018

Unfortunately for Thomas Fleetwood, he was unable to hold onto the money.

“It just said, ‘Wrong deposit, please send it back. Here’s the information to send it back,’” Thomas said. “I emailed them back and I said, ‘Well, I plan on sending it back, but you’ve got to excuse me that I’m not going to send it to this thing you’re sending me randomly in email. But it will be sent back.”

Fleetwood went to his local Wells Fargo on his way home from work and instructed them to redirect the money back to the European Tour.

“I’m poor again,” he said laughing. “It’d be nicer if he had won The Open,” Thomas said, making himself laugh. “I’d like to see $1.7 million in my bank account.”

No kidding!