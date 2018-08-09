VIDEO: Beef Between Cam Newton And Kelvin Benjamin Seems to Have Escalated

It’s on.

Cam Newton and Kelvin Benjamin did not sort out their disagreement on Thursday. In fact, things may have escalated. Before the preseason game between the Carolina Panthers and the Buffalo Bills, Newton approached Benjamin, and tried to give him a high five. Benjamin refused.

When it became clear Benjamin wasn’t over their squabbling, Newton ushered away a Bills player for privacy, but Benjamin walked away from the conversation. Newton followed Benjamin, but nothing positive seemed to come from their continued dialogue.

Cam Newton shares words with Bill's Kelvin Benjamin video by @jsiner #keeppounding pic.twitter.com/THqZybFLpg — Matt Walsh (@MWalshMedia) August 9, 2018

Benjamin’s comments with The Athletic brought the conflict into the spotlight. The receiver, who spent three years in Carolina, trashed Newton.

“I just think Carolina was bad for me,” Benjamin told The Athletic. “It was a bad fit from the get-go. If you would’ve put me with any other quarterback, let’s be real, you know what I’m saying? Any other accurate quarterback like Rodgers or Eli Manning or Big Ben — anybody! — quarterbacks with knowledge, that know how to place a ball and give you a better chance to catch the ball. It just felt like I wasn’t in that position.”

Newton did his best to sidestep the comments by Benjamin. He responded on social media in his Instagram story.

“I ain’t gonna go back and forth with him, I’m just gonna work,” Newton said.

It’s apparent that Benjamin harbors much more frustration from the situation than Newton. Benjamin has grown cold in Buffalo.