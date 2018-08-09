WEEI's Kirk Minihane Checked Into Hospital 'With Suicidal Thoughts'

WEEI’s Kirk Minihane explained he checked himself into a hospital in Massachusetts on Aug. 2 after experiencing suicidal thoughts. The Boston sports radio host missed all shows through Aug. 8.

Minihane said he intends to make his return to radio on Friday. He hosts the show “Kirk and Callahan” which airs during weekday mornings on WEEI.

I’ve talked a lot about my issues with depression, and I’ve battled it the last three months or so. Last Thursday night I checked into the ER at Winchester Hospital with suicidal thoughts. I was then moved to McLean, where I was treated and released earlier this week. — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) August 9, 2018

I’ll be back at work tomorrow, and I’m a little nervous about it. But I’m not ashamed or embarrassed. And we’ll do what we do – we’ll talk about it. — Kirk Minihane (@kirkmin) August 9, 2018

Minihane has become one of the station’s biggest personalities in recent years. His persona has grown enormously since he received a promotion from third leg to host on WEEI’s morning show, replacing the previous host John Dennis when the show was called “Dennis and Callahan.”

Minihane has never shied away from discussing personal issues with his listeners. He is on the final year of his contract with the station, and has openly discussed retirement from radio on the station’s airwaves. Minihane has been open about his battle with depression, and also spoke at length in July 2017 about the passing of both his parents when they died within two months of one another.