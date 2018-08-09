VIDEO: Weird Al Joined Weezer's 'Africa' Cover and It Was Awesome
By:
Ryan Glasspiegel | 1 hour ago
This is what it’s like when worlds collide: Two artists I’ve spent an inordinate amount of time listening to in my life,
Weird Al Yankovic and Weezer, collaborated onstage at the latter’s concert at the Forum in Inglewood during a cover of Toto’s Africa:
Who knew that song could be dramatically enhanced by an accordion?
Weezer, Weird Al Yankovic, Music
Ryan Glasspiegel
Ryan lives in Chicago, grew up in Connecticut, and attended Wisconsin. He likes eating, and drinking high-end bourbon and cheap beer.
