The 10 Biggest Moves of the 2018 Transfer Window

Soccer’s transfer window slammed shut on Thursday and things were quieter than many thought it would be on deadline day. That said, this summer’s transfer extravaganza was bonkers, with numerous huge moves that could have serious ramifications in the short and long term.

Here’s our look at the 10 biggest moves from the 2018 summer transfer window.

Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images

10. Buffon joins PSG for free

After 17 seasons, 509 Serie A appearances and 656 total matches, Gianluigi Buffon has finally left Juventus.

Widely considered one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the sport, Buffon decided to sign a one-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain with an option for a second year. It wasn’t a true “transfer” since his contract was up and he was a free agent, but we’re counting it because of how momentous the move was.

Buffon is now 40 but somehow he’s still a phenomenal keeper. He was named Serie A goalkeeper of the year 12 times, and every year from 2014-2017. He was also the UEFA Club Goalkeeper of the Year in 2016-17 and the FIFA FIFPro World XI keeper in 2017, so it’s not like his play has declined.

Aside from just being a flat-out great keeper, the Italian is a phenomenal leader and is amazing at organizing his defense. It’s pretty crazy to think he led Italy to a World Cup title back in 2006 and is still playing.