2018 College Football Bowl Predictions

It is time for predictions. Plus a bold, controversial take. The post-Christmas bowls are the real bowls. Nothing against the other ones, but that’s how I feel. Sorry. Here’s how I see it shaking out. Guaranteed to be wrong more than I’m right, so deal with it.

Heart of Dallas (Big Ten vs. C-USA): Maryland vs. North Texas

Quick Lane: (Big Ten vs. ACC): Indiana vs. Wake Forest

Cactus (Big 12 vs. Pac 12): Iowa State vs. California

Pinstripe (Big Ten vs. ACC): Iowa vs. Duke

Texas (Big 12 vs. SEC): TCU vs. Texas A&M

Music City (SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC): Tennessee vs. Minnesota

Camping World (Big 12 vs. ACC): Oklahoma State vs. Louisville

Arizona (Mountain West vs. Sun Belt): UNLV vs. Appalachian State

Alamo (Big 12 vs. Pac-12): Texas vs. USC

Belk (SEC vs. ACC): Florida vs. North Carolina

Military (ACC vs. AAC): North Carolina State vs. Navy

Sun Bowl (Pac-12 vs. ACC): Arizona State vs. Virginia Tech

San Francisco Bowl (Big Ten vs. Pac-12): Northwestern vs. Utah

Liberty Bowl (SEC vs. ACC): Missouri vs. Miami

Holiday Bowl (Big Ten vs. Pac-12): Purdue vs. Oregon

Gator Bowl (SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC): South Carolina vs. Nebraska

Outback Bowl (SEC vs. Big Ten): LSU vs. Michigan

Citrus Bowl (SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC): Auburn vs. Michigan State

Sugar Bowl (SEC vs. Big 12): Georgia vs. Oklahoma

Peach Bowl (At-large vs. At-large): Florida State vs. Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl (At-large vs. At-large): Boise State vs. Notre Dame

Rose Bowl (Big Ten vs. Pac-12): Wisconsin vs. Stanford

Cotton Bowl (National Semifinal): #1 Alabama vs. #4 Penn State

Orange Bowl (National Semifinal): #2 Washington vs. #3 Clemson

National Championship: Alabama 24, Clemson 17