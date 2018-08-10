PM Roundup: Anna Kendrick; Derrius Guice Tears ACL; LeBron's Arrive Means Brandon Ingram Must Change

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is just a scrappy little nobody.
Anna turned 33: Anna Kendrick celebrated a birthday on Thursday. So happy birthday to one of the few women you and your significant other can agree on.
Guice gone: Washington’s rookie running back Derrius Guice has torn his ACL and will miss the entire 2018 season. That’s a huge blow for the LSU product.
Ingram must change his game; With LeBron James now in Los Angeles, Brandon Ingram will have to change his game.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Kirk Minihane opens up on suicidal thoughts … Candid podcast with ESPN’s Jorge Sedano … Fantasy football RB rankings and tiers … Nik Stauskas engaged … Breaking down the ESPN lineup changes.
Around the Sports Internet:
Tom Brady’s contract incentives … ESPN The Ocho day was up 150% vs. last year … How Brandon Ingram will have to change his game for LeBron … Full NBA schedule announced … Brad Boxberger of the Diamondbacks will have emojis on his jersey on nickname day.
Song of the Day:
Comments