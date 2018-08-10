Jordan Spieth Got Mad, Threw a Ball into the Water at the PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth missed his drive right just enough to find a hazard on the par-5 17th hole at Bellerive during the second round of the PGA Championship. Obviously upset with himself, Spieth fished the ball out of the weeds next to the water hazard running down the right side of the fairway, spun around and proceeded to throw the ball directly into the water.

It’s not a reaction we’re used to seeing from the 25-year-old three-time major champion, but is likely one that most of us amateurs have had on the course at some point in our lives.

Spieth, who is in search of the career grand slam this week, walked away from the hole with a par and is currently seven behind leader Kevin Kisner, who is nine-under.