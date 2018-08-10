Michael Porter Jr. Likes Instagram Comment Calling Luka Doncic Overrated

Last year’s rookie of the year battle between Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell provided us with some great petty moments. This year’s rookie battle is getting started before any games are even played!

Yesterday, the Denver Nuggets Michael Porter Jr. ‘liked’ a comment saying that fellow rookie Luka Doncic, of the Dallas Mavericks, was overrated.

Michael Porter Jr. liked an Instagram comment saying that Luka Doncic is 'overrated'… pic.twitter.com/5fF2P4XkK6 — theleaguesource (@theleaguesource) August 9, 2018

Dino Radoncic, on loan from Real Madrid to San Pablo Burgos, defended his former teammate Doncic, by firing back at MPJ with the following post:

@World_Wide_Wob Michael Porter Jr. liked an Insta comment saying Doncic is overrated and then Doncic liked this tweet 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/uZVU7ZtlKZ — Phils Burner Account (@PhillyB603) August 10, 2018

Doncic, as you can see by his like, appreciated his former teammate having his back.

Doncic was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, whereas Porter, fell all the way to No. 13 due to injury concerns. Doncic comes into his rookie year with an impressive resume to say the least. He won EuroLeague MVP honors, and helped lead Real Madrid to a EuroLeague title all while earning Final Four MVP honors and a spot on the All-EuroLeague first team. Porter Jr., on the other hand, is trying to battle back from multiple back surgeries, and is looking to prove all the naysayers wrong.

Overall, this year’s rookie class is loaded with talent, so here’s hoping both of these guys are healthy and can battle this beef out on the court. Let the games for the Rookie of the Year award begin!