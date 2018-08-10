Nik Stauskas Engaged to Girlfriend Alexandra Brynn

Where do I start? On August 8th 2017, we started dating and I knew you were special from the get go. Your smile, kind heartedness and spunky energy had me falling in love with you immediately. Sprinkle in your dedication to be great and your unwavering support for me and my career, and I knew I had a partner that I wanted to be with forever. Fast forward exactly one year later, and I became the luckiest man in the world. I always knew when I got down on one knee you would say yes, but to actually have it happen last night was a dream come true! In just one short year you’ve changed my life in ways I never imagined were possible. I look forward to the future and all I can do is smile thinking about the amazing memories we will be able to create together as a family! Thank you so much for being you and bringing out the best in me. You make me the happiest man in the world! I love you hunny!! 😍😍😍

A post shared by Nik Stauskas (@nikstauskas11) on Aug 9, 2018 at 8:25am PDT