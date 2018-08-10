Ranking NFL Quarterbacks (By the #1 Songs on their Birthdays)

Yes, yet another ranking of quarterbacks. But instead of arguing about their yards per attempt or completion percentage, today is all about pop culture and the songs that were the most popular on the day they were born. We have quarterbacks that span from being born in the late 1970’s to the late 1990’s now in the league, so this basically falls right in my wheelhouse as a child of the 80’s and a graduate in the 90’s. These rankings are indisputable and based on serious research, such as which songs I would listen to multiple times or sing at karaoke (if, theoretically, I ever did that).

#1 Andy Dalton – “Bad” Michael Jackson (10/29/87)

Iconic. Michael Jackson with the leather and grease is one of the enduring images seared in my brain from childhood (along with Weird Al parodying it).

#2 Alex Smith – “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now) Phil Collins (5/7/84)

So underrated. Phil Collins at his best, taking deep shots, kind of like Alex Smith turning into a deep passer a year ago against all odds.

#3 Joe Flacco – “Like a Virgin” Madonna (1/16/85)

Madonna will make a few appearances on this list, but is the most elite? I think it’s the perfect song for Joe Flacco.

#4 Carson Wentz – “I Will Always Love You” Whitney Houston (12/30/92)

Whitney Houston at her best. RIP.

#5 Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes – “Gangsta’s Paradise” Coolio featuring L.V. (9/14/95 and 9/17/95)

Fun fact, Watson and Mahomes are the closest in age of any quarterbacks on this list.

#6 Drew Brees – “Too Much Heaven” BeeGees (1/15/79)

Yes, the BeeGees are going to be near the top of my list.

#7 Cam Newton – “Like a Prayer” Madonna (5/11/89)

Madonna’s iconic music video was one of the most powerful in the MTV era. Cam Newton likewise challenges conventions and does things his own way.

#8 Derek Carr – “One More Try” Timmy T (3/28/91)

Timmy T had a brief moment in the sun and I’m thankful that Derek Carr is now here to memorialize it. This song and video is so 1991 it hurts.

#9 Jared Goff – “I’ll Make Love to You” Boyz II Men (10/14/94)

Last year, the Rams offense went from boyz to men.

#10 Matthew Stafford and Case Keenum – “Could’ve Been” Tiffany (2/7/88 and 2/17/88)

Hot take: this isn’t the only Tiffany song on this list, but it’s the best, even if it might not be the one you immediately think of. It’s also a great title to go with a quarterback drafted by the Detroit Lions.