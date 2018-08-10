VIDEO: Giancarlo Stanton Hits Hardest Homer in Recorded History

Giancarlo Stanton broke teammate Aaron Judge’s StatCast record for hardest-hit homer with a 121.7 mph seed Thursday night against the Texas Rangers. The solo blast was deep into the left-center bleachers before most fans could even stand up in anticipation. The frozen rope was a sight to behold, a brief flash of pure power across the sky.

Judge had the previous record with a 121.1 mph homer. He and Stanton are now owners of the 13 hardest-hit roundtrippers on file in the StatCast era (2015).

It’s also worth pointing out that Stanton, was was routinely booed earlier in the year, now has 28 homers on the year and a .279/.343/.521 slash. Time has shown that perhaps such a viscerally negative reaction was a bit rash.