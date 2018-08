According to Ohio State Insider Jeff Snook, Texas head coach Tom Herman was the original tipster in Brett McMurphy’s Ohio State report. McMurphy responded by saying Herman was unequivocally not his source.

For those who have asked for my response to Jeff Snook’s claim Saturday: “I have never revealed my sources in my nearly four decade journalistic career & I am not going to start now. However, I will say unequivocally that Tom Herman was not my source.” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 11, 2018

Herman also denied Snook’s report:

Via spokesman, Texas coach Tom Herman tells me about the Jeff Snook story: "It is absolutely untrue. Neither I, nor anybody in my family, has ever communicated with Brett McMurphy about the situation at Ohio State.” 1/2 — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) August 11, 2018

There are multiple things that could be going on here but given the difficulties of truly knowing a reporter’s source, this one could end up coming down to who believes whom.