Isaiah Thomas fired some shots at his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, tonight on Instagram.

During his rant on Instagram live, Thomas called Cleveland a “shi*hole”. He also said that he’s not surprised LeBron James left the city for a second time. Check out the whole thing here:

Isaiah Thomas isn’t holding back 👀 pic.twitter.com/NkvsGBb58u — Dante Turo (@DanteOnDeck) August 12, 2018

Why don’t you tell them how you really feel IT?!

Thomas, who was just signed by the Denver Nuggets, did issue this apology afterwards on Twitter: