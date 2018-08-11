Golf USA Today Sports

PGA Championship Final Round Odds: This Leaderboard is Stacked

Tiger Woods

The final round of the PGA Championship is shaping up to be pretty spectacular. With Brooks Koepka leading by two at 12-under over former major champion Adam Scott, it still feels like anyone’s tournament.

Just behind Scott are Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, and Gary Woodland at nine-under. Then Tiger Woods, former major champion Stewart Cink, Jason Day, defending champion Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel.

Here are the updated odds heading into the final round at Bellerive.

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Brooks Koepka +150
Adam Scott +650
Rickie Fowler +825
Jon Rahm +1050
Justin Thomas +1400
Jason Day +1600
Gary Woodland +1600
Tiger Woods +2000
Charl Schwartzel +4000
Shane Lowry +4000

Leaderboard

