PGA Championship Final Round Odds: This Leaderboard is Stacked

The final round of the PGA Championship is shaping up to be pretty spectacular. With Brooks Koepka leading by two at 12-under over former major champion Adam Scott, it still feels like anyone’s tournament.
Just behind Scott are Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, and Gary Woodland at nine-under. Then Tiger Woods, former major champion Stewart Cink, Jason Day, defending champion Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel.
Here are the updated odds heading into the final round at Bellerive.
Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook
|Brooks Koepka
|+150
|Adam Scott
|+650
|Rickie Fowler
|+825
|Jon Rahm
|+1050
|Justin Thomas
|+1400
|Jason Day
|+1600
|Gary Woodland
|+1600
|Tiger Woods
|+2000
|Charl Schwartzel
|+4000
|Shane Lowry
|+4000
Leaderboard
