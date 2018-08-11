PGA Championship Final Round Odds: This Leaderboard is Stacked

The final round of the PGA Championship is shaping up to be pretty spectacular. With Brooks Koepka leading by two at 12-under over former major champion Adam Scott, it still feels like anyone’s tournament.

Just behind Scott are Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, and Gary Woodland at nine-under. Then Tiger Woods, former major champion Stewart Cink, Jason Day, defending champion Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel.

Here are the updated odds heading into the final round at Bellerive.

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Brooks Koepka +150 Adam Scott +650 Rickie Fowler +825 Jon Rahm +1050 Justin Thomas +1400 Jason Day +1600 Gary Woodland +1600 Tiger Woods +2000 Charl Schwartzel +4000 Shane Lowry +4000

Leaderboard