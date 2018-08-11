Ramon Laureano Made One of the Best Catch-and-Throw Double Plays You Will Ever See

Ramon Laureano made one of the best defensive plays you will see out of an outfielder in tonight’s game between the Athletics and Angels. It’s easy to get caught up in hyperbole but this one is worth it.

First, the rookie, just called up last week, runs down a shot off the bat of Justin Upton into the left-center gap. Then, he turns and fires from the warning track, all the way to first baseman Mark Canha in the air to just beat Eric Young, Jr. back to the bag. There is simply no way that this should have been an inning-ending double play. This brings back memories of Bo Jackson gunning down Harold Reynolds at home plate. If it had happened 60 years ago, and in the World Series, it would probably have an immortal nickname and be remembered forever.

Here’s another angle that shows just how far he had to run, and where the throw came from.