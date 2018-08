Golf can be a very frustrating sport and a lot of players will take their anger out on their clubs, especially if things aren’t going well for them on the driving range prior to or after a round.

Just ask Bryson DeChambeau.

During the third round of the PGA Championship, while Pat Perez was being interviewed on the range prior to teeing off, a club could be seen flying down the range.

Someone on the range behind Pat Perez just chunked a club! #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/hiZoy22vSb — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) August 11, 2018

Hey, we’ve all been there, right?

Here’s a view of the guys behind Perez on the range.