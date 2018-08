Anything can happen in minor league baseball. Last night, a pitcher hurled a two-pitch inning thanks to the new extra inning rules. And a team won on a three-run wild pitch.

That’s the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers stunning the Burlington Bees thanks to a truly horrific defensive exhibition. Swinging and missing for the potential final out is an unconventional way to win a baseball game, but they all count the same.

Good luck to that unfortunate pitcher on his quest to ever trust again.