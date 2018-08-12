Brooks Koepka Wins the 100th PGA Championship, His Second Major of the Year and Third Overall

Brooks Koepka, a name that relatively no one seems to know outside of golf fans, has now won three majors and two of them were won this year.

The 28-year-old Koepka defended his 2017 U.S. Open title at Erin Hills with a win a Shinnecock in June of this year. He’s now added to that by claiming a PGA Championship win at Bellerive to become only the fifth golfer (Sarazen, Hogan, Nicklaus, Woods) to win two majors in a season. For those counting, that’s three major championship wins in his last six major starts.

That is very impressive stuff.

Koepka claimed this win while fighting off another major champion in Adam Scott, and a ferocious charge from Tiger Woods.

Woods gave it all he had, but in the end, his driver ended up costing him a 15th major championship. Woods hit zero fairways on the front nine – what could have been…. – on Sunday and still managed to shoot three-under. He was three-under on the back nine with a bogey and a huge birdie on the 72nd hole. This was his best back nine round this week. Finishing with a 64 on Sunday, along with the 66 on Friday and 66 on Saturday combine for a 196, his lowest score across 54 holes of a major in his career by 4 shots.

Tiger Woods: 266, lowest total score of his major championship career. 64 is his lowest ever final round score in a major. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) August 12, 2018

Woods is close. He’s back. There’s absolutely no question about that. It’s not a question of “if” the man who hasn’t won a major championship since 2008, went through a personal scandal in the public eye and so many back surgeries that eventually they just fused his spine together, it’s now a question of when will he win that 15th major championship.

While many will write off this PGA Championship due to the so-called easiness of Bellerive for the best players in the world, it provided some spectacular theater for those of us watching.