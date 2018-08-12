Jack Wilshere and Mark Noble Both Took Shots to the Groin on Same Play, Referee Mercifully Stopped Action

West Ham United got emasculated by Liverpool in their Premier League opener. To add injury to insult, the game also featured this combo off a free kick.

I don't wish any man getting hit in the nuts…unless it's jack wilshere. Then it makes me giggle like a child pic.twitter.com/fbWSjDlc9E — Dragonball Ki🐲 (@kcshin11) August 12, 2018

Jack Wilshere, who just joined West Ham, took the initial free kick right into the groin. Then Mark Noble made a sliding attempt and Mo Saleh’s follow-up also found him right in the family jewels. Both men were rolling around in the box, and with the ball traveling out to the wing, the referee opted to blow the whistle while Liverpool was still in possession and attacking. We can probably all agree that this should be an exception to letting it play on.