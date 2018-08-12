Paxton Lynch Got Booed Off The Field, And You Can See Why

It doesn’t matter how many times we go over this, football fans are always going to overreact to preseason games.

That said, Broncos fans booed quarterback Paxton Lynch off the field on Saturday night, and you can see why.

Lynch booed off the field. — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) August 12, 2018

The Broncos were outgained 269-61 in the first half of a loss to the Vikings on Saturday night. Lynch went 6-for-11 for 24 yards with an interception and a sack. Denver got but a single first down in the first half.

Chad Kelly came on and played much better, throwing for 177 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 14-for-21 accuracy, drawing a rave review from the crowd.

Fans chanting "Kelly, Kelly, Kelly.!" — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) August 12, 2018

Case Keenum was 1-for-4.

Keenum was brought to Denver to be the starting quarterback, but then again so was Lynch, a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Given the way Keenum’s career has gone so far, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Lynch get some starts this season … if he can beat out Chad Kelly.