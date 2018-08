You wouldn’t believe how easy it is to sneak into sporting events if you know where to go and know how to look like you’re supposed to be there. A Pittsburgh Steelers fan proved as much Saturday when he put on some pads and a helmet and made it onto the field for some drills.

A fan dressed in pads and a helmet made it past security and tried to take part in some drills at the beginning of today's practice. He was seen being escorted off campus. The Steelers had no comment and Mike Tomlin declined to address the incident after practice. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 11, 2018

Imagine if the guy had made the team. We’d be on our way to a new Matt Damon movie.