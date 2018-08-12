Tiger Woods is Doing Vintage Tiger Woods Things at the PGA Championship

I’m writing this knowing that the outcome that may follow is probably not what I want.
Tiger Woods is doing something we have never seen him do, he is currently in the process of chasing down leaders Brooks Koepka and Adam Scott, both major winners, in a major championship on Sunday.
Woods has basically set St. Louis on fire at the PGA Championship and with four holes left to play, coming off of a very disappointing bogey, Woods stiffed a 9 iron to one foot on the 15th hole.
Useful. pic.twitter.com/7zCtBcnK2F
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 12, 2018
Woods managed to hit zero fairways on the front nine, yet somehow here he is, one shot back from the lead.
