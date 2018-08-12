Golf USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods is Doing Vintage Tiger Woods Things at the PGA Championship

Golf

I’m writing this knowing that the outcome that may follow is probably not what I want.

Tiger Woods is doing something we have never seen him do, he is currently in the process of chasing down leaders Brooks Koepka and Adam Scott, both major winners, in a major championship on Sunday.

Woods has basically set St. Louis on fire at the PGA Championship and with four holes left to play, coming off of a very disappointing bogey, Woods stiffed a 9 iron to one foot on the 15th hole.

Woods managed to hit zero fairways on the front nine, yet somehow here he is, one shot back from the lead.

That is all. Stay tuned for more or follow me on Twitter @mshamburger1.

