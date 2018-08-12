Tiger Woods Looks Like a Boss Ahead of His Final Round at the PGA Championship

Tiger Woods is in contention in a second straight major. While Woods was unable to close out a win at The Open last month, he did lead on Sunday entering the back nine.

Today, at the PGA Championship, Woods is starting his final round just four shots back of leader Brooks Koepka and he knows he’s in the hunt. Just look at this video of Woods arriving at Bellerive for the final round. The backwards hat and sunglasses scream, “I WANT TO WIN MAJOR NUMBER 15!”

This look only looks good on Woods.

While it’s going to be a difficult task for Woods to claim a 15th major win this week, it’s not out of the question.

Tiger at The Open: 66 in 3rd round, T-6, 4 back through 54 holes Tiger at the PGA: 66 in 3rd round, T-6, 4 back through 54 holes — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) August 12, 2018

66-66 = Vintage Woods. Here are the instances in Tiger's major championship career when he had a score of 132 or lower across 2 consecutive rounds: 1997 Masters

2005 Masters

2006 Open

2007 PGA

2018 PGA (?) — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) August 12, 2018

If Woods can keep his driver under control and manage to shoot under par on the back nine, it’s possible.