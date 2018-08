The Washington Redskins and New York Jets tried out a rugby scrum during their joint practice on Sunday.

The session broke into an all-out melee involving roughly 20 players on both teams. At one point, a Jets player tried to jump into the middle of the phalanx like Leonidas in “The 300.”

Joint practices are a great opportunity to get meaningful reps — in theory. The coaching staffs have to make sure players stay disciplined in an environment where they won’t get flagged for fighting.