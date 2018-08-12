Video: Wayne Rooney Just Single-Handedly Won A Match For D.C. United

Wayne Rooney had an amazing Sunday night. During a tight contest between Rooney’s D.C. United squad and Orlando City, the Englishman made a play that won his team the game.

In stoppage time of a 2-2 match, United sent everyone forward for a corner, including the keeper. The ball wound up bouncing out and Orlando had an open net in front of them. Rooney made an amazing run and tackle to win a ball back, then turned around and launched a perfect assist that won the match in the 96th minute. Check this out:

That assist also helped Luciano Acosta finish off a hat trick and give DC a thrilling 3-2 win.

That’s amazing. Truly amazing.