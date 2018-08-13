College Football Start Times, Ranked

There is no bad time to watch football. MACtion and Pac-12 After Dark have tested this theory and it is strong. But what are the best times to watch college football? Where is that delicious sweet spot ripest for fans to make that sinkhole on the couch grow even deeper. Let’s check our watches and dive in, using the start times for the first full slate of Saturday games as a template.

No. 13: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Look, nothing personal here, but if you begin your game at this time, I’m going to forget about it. The noon slate will just be taking shape. Usually reserved for some Northeast matchup, one wonders if they intentionally start it to go against the Yankees or Red Sox game or are accidentally getting as few eyeballs as possible.

No. 12: 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT

Again, this is a time to schedule if you want people to either forget about it, or tune in 30 minutes early and wonder what the hell is going on. Still too early for late-rising people on the West Coast, it can’t even bask in the newness and thank God there’s football-ness of the day’s first games.

No. 11: 10:30 p.m ET/7:30 p.m. PT

The only thing to like here for people on the East Coast is that it provides something to have on from bed, or on at the bar as the night gets late. The premier ABC, ESPN, and Fox games are all usually in crunch time, so the first quarter usually gets monitored from a scorebug, if at all.