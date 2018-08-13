VIDEO: Cubs Rookie David Bote Hit the "Kid in the Backyard" Home Run

The Chicago Cubs were stymied by Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals for 8 2/3 innings, setting up the textbook daydreaming scenario for rookie David Bote. He stepped to the plate with his team down three runs, down to its last out, and representing the game-winning run. Then he did what kids in their backyards have been doing for decades: blasting a homer into space and hearing the crowd go wild.

David Bote just hit the Golden Homer: a walk-off grand slam, down three, and with his team down to his last strike. For all the years we have pitch data, there are just two other Golden Homers: Chris Hoiles on 5/17/1996 and Alan Trammell on 6/21/1988. — Rany Jazayerli (@jazayerli) August 13, 2018

His heroics kept the Cubs three games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. Bote, who has filled in for Kris Bryant at third, has been an unexpected boost this year, hitting .329/.418/.539 with three longballs and 18 RBI in 76 at-bats.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Joe Maddon keep him on a postseason series roster as a pinch-hitting option — even less so after he proved he can handle the biggest moment a kid’s imagination can handle.