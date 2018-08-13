Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings & Tiers

The top of the 2018 Wide Receiver list features some familiar names, but if you want to create depth and upside, you’ll need to know all the new faces and old faces in new places that could swing your league.

There will be plenty of movement in the rankings as the preseason depth chart and usage results continue to emerge, so you’ll want to check back if you draft later in the month. Some that I’m keeping an eye on include the Jacksonville situation, which is unsettled but could produce a top 30 WR, and the Dallas depth chart.

TIER 1

Antonio Brown

DeAndre Hopkins

Julio Jones

Michael Thomas

Odell Beckham, Jr.

Of course, Antonio Brown is leading the way. Any of these five guys could carry your team in a PPR league. Hopkins is the second choice because of the possibility of a full year with Watson at QB.

TIER 2

Keenan Allen

Davante Adams

A.J. Green

T.Y. Hilton

Mike Evans

Keenan Allen had a bounce back year last year and the only issue with him has been staying healthy. Davante Adams hasn’t recorded a 1,000 yard season yet, but that should change, and he’s ready to be Rodgers’ #1 target. Hilton should also be primed for a return to top 10 status with Luck back. A.J. Green had a relative down year but is still among the league’s best.

TIER 3

Tyreek Hill

Adam Thielen

Doug Baldwin

Demaryius Thomas

This group could arguably join the tier above them, and you shouldn’t feel too bad if you wait on receiver and select one of these guys. Hill will face some increased competition with Sammy Watkins in KC, but Patrick Mahomes has a big arm to take advantage of Hill’s deep speed. Thielen has shown he is one of the league’s best over the last year and a half, and now gets Kirk Cousins at QB. Baldwin is battling a preseason knee injury, but with the team losing both Richardson and Graham he should get a lion’s share of the passing production. I’ve got Denver rebounding in the passing game, and Demaryius Thomas should lead the way.

TIER 4

Brandin Cooks

Juju Smith-Schuster

Stefon Diggs

Amari Cooper

Marvin Jones

Larry Fitzgerald

Allen Robinson

Jarvis Landry

Cooks joins his third team in three years and is again part of a top offense. Smith-Schuster and Diggs should be great second options on some good passing games. Amari Cooper looks to bounce back after a down 2017, and the team got rid of Crabtree and has new coach Jon Gruden expressing faith in Cooper. We’ll see.

I’ve got Marvin Jones ahead of Golden Tate in Detroit after last season, where Tate’s yards per catch took a tumble and Jones was a big play threat. Fitzgerald keeps producing, and now at age 35 will have another QB (which is why he’s down at 21). Allen Robinson has talent but missed all of last year and is with a new team, while Jarvis Landry has taken his talents to Cleveland.