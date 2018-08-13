Gordon Hayward Is Dunking Again, Which Is Great News For The Celtics

Gordon Hayward missed virtually all of his first season with the Boston Celtics after breaking his leg just six minutes into his first game with the team. His road to recovery has been long after he needed a second surgery in March of this year.

Now we’re getting the first signs that he might be fully recovered.

That’s a shot of Hayward finishing a driving dunk and has to make Celtics fans happy.

If Hayward and Kyrie Irving are healthy, Boston is widely considered the favorite in the Eastern Conference this season. Both are expected to be in the lineup on opening night.