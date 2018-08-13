Jerry Jones Declines to Explain Why He Kept Hat on During National Anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has dictated that his players stand with their toes on the line during the playing of the national anthem and respect it from opening to closing note. In doing so, he has insured he’ll be right at the center of the controversy. In doing so, he’s allowed his friend Donald Trump to control the narrative. In doing so, he’s allowed it to get to the point where the NFL has asked him to keep his mouth shut.

Even with all this going on, plus Jones’ alleged love of the patriotic song, the billionaire inexplicably kept a baseball cap on his head during a recent rendition at Cowboys camp.

How does such a strong national anthem respecter commit such a faux pas? Well, it remains inexplicable because Jones declined to offer any explanation when quizzed yesterday.

The mystery continues. Perhaps one day we’ll hear why Jones has a higher standard of perceived patriotism for his players than himself.