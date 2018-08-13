Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner Hanging Out in Puerto Vallarta

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner have been spotted numerous times this summer — the latest was this past weekend in Puerto Vallarta. The Daily Mail has some photos of them at the pool.

It’s been a busy summer for the couple. We heard they were dating in May. They went on a bike ride together. Later that week, there were some questions when we saw her kiss Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Bella and Gigi. But, it seems like this didn’t have any lasting problems because Simmons and Jenner moved in together later in the month.

Jenner showed up at Simmons’ birthday party in late July:

Simmons accompanied Jenner to her younger sister Kylie’s 21st birthday party, and a source told E! it was awkward because Blake Griffin, who used to date Kendall, was also there.