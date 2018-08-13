Packers Favored to Land Khalil Mack by Mid-Season, Which Would Be a Move That Would Change NFL

It was unfathomable to think that Khalil Mack could be playing for anyone other than the Raiders this season just two weeks ago. Now, according to the odds released by OddsShark, the Raiders are not even the favorites for his services come mid-season. The Green Bay Packers are.

What team will Khalil Mack be on at the end of October? Packers +300

Raiders +400

Jets +700

Bills +700

Redskins +700

Steelers +1000

Giants +1000

Field +400 Odds via @betmybookie — OddsShark (@OddsShark) August 12, 2018

It would be a groundbreaking, league-changing acquisition for the Packers to bring in one of the best defensive players in the NFL. For years, since their Super Bowl victory, the Packers have not provided Aaron Rodgers with a defensive capable of not wasting his time. Adding Mack would give the Packers the most dangerous weapons on both offense and defense in the league.

The Packers make sense for reasons outside of the just the football field. They can offer the Raiders an enticing package being the only team with two first round picks in the 2019 Draft.

Contractually, this could be difficult to pull off. The Packers are expected to make Rodgers the highest paid player in NFL history at some point. Could the small-market, historically conservative Packers pay them both?

If the Packers are able to pull off the blockbuster, anyone who has made an August Super Bowl pick will have to reconsider.

As for the Raiders, It will be nothing short of a disaster for their present and future if they are unable to come to terms with Mack.