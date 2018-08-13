Last Chance U Coach Jason Brown Turning Down Recruits And Women Left And Right

Independence (Kan.) Community College football coach Jason Brown is a man who must be seen to be believed. A prolific F-bomber and proponent of the idea that it doesn’t really matter what plays you call as long as your players want to play hard for you, Brown became an overnight star with the release of Season 3 of Netflix’s Last Chance U.

So much so that, as TMZ reports, Brown is experiencing extreme amounts of popularity with recruits and women.

“We’ve had to turn down about 400 kids in the first weekend alone. I had about 5,000 emails in 24 hours.” But that’s not the only perk from being on the show — Brown says he’s gotten A LOT of attention from female fans looking to get to know the coach on a personal level … though Brown says he’s playing hard to get.

Brown grew up in Compton, California, and often reminds his players of that. Brown loves cigars, Cadillacs and his hot tub, and his coaching style is decidedly “un-Kansas.” He believes he is the best recruiter in America, but he’s extremely unpopular with officials.

(Language warning).

How I feel after my second cup of coffee before 8am….. pic.twitter.com/Ab7dvGokW0 — JKuhn (@h8rproof82) July 30, 2018

But Independence was a doormat in its league for years until Brown arrived. Last season, the one chronicled on Last Chance U, Independence went 9-2, won the Jayhawk Conference, and won a bowl game for the first time in school history.

Even if he’s not your cup of tea, there’s something about Brown you can’t help but love.

Here’s hoping he finds somebody to share his hot tub with.