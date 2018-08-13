PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart Passes Away; Saquon Barkley Injured In Practice

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is incredibly ashamed to admit it has watched ‘Riverdale’ before.

Lili at Teen Choice: Lili Reinhart and the cast of “Riverdale” were all up in the Teen Choice Awards this weekend. She was the star of the show though, as she took home the award for Choice TV Drama Actress.

RIP to “The Anvil”: Jim Neidhart, a member of the legendary Hart wrestling family, has passed way at 63. Neidhart reportedly fell at his home in Florida and injured his head, later succumbing to the injury.

Barkley injured: Saquon Barkley left Giants practice early on Monday after injuring his left leg. No word on the extend of the injury, but Giants fans are rightfully nervous.

Hue Jackson “punished” Antonio Callaway by playing him the entire game?

Alshon Jeffery is could miss the first six games of the season

Carmelo Anthony is officially a member of the Houston Rockets

Lamar Jackson is talented but he is nowhere near ready to play in the NFL

