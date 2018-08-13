Antonio Brown Rips 'Clown' Reporter On Twitter

Antonio Brown picked a fight with a media member on Twitter on Monday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver ripped into the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ed Bouchette for a seemingly harmless tweet.

Bouchette stated an apparently incorrect observation during practice — he said he saw Brown limping off the practice field during Monday’s practice. Brown didn’t leave the field with an injury, however. The plan was for him to leave practice at that time, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after practice.

Thus, Brown didn’t appreciate the observation, and called the reporter a “clown” for “making [expletive] up.”

Bro seriously have some respect you making shit up clown https://t.co/SxgHHee7KV — Antonio Brown (@AB84) August 13, 2018

Besides the fact we called in to let them know when I was showing up people say anything on your name these days for the injures late I done seen it all https://t.co/uMYdN5eej4 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) August 13, 2018

But Bouchette wasn’t the only reporter to tweet about Brown’s limp. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the same thing.

Even though Steelers’ Antonio Brown limped off practice field today, he did not aggravate his quad injury and he is “fine”, according to a source familiar with his condition. Nothing significant. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2018

Bouchette later tweeted about the non-injury, and seemed to follow up on what he saw by asking Tomlin.

Mike Tomlin said the plan for Antonio Brown today was for him to do individual work and that is all. No injury aggravation — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) August 13, 2018

The Steelers’ handling of the situation should be interesting after the Jacksonville Jaguars gave Jaylen Ramsey a one-week suspension for going after a reporter on social media. And frankly, Bouchette’s tweet seemed not only to be a typical training camp observation (and not out of line), but also something another reporter corroborated. Bouchette may have been incorrect but not mean-spirited.