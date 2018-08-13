Antonio Brown Rips 'Clown' Reporter On Twitter

Antonio Brown picked a fight with a media member on Twitter on Monday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver ripped into the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ed Bouchette for a seemingly harmless tweet.
Bouchette stated an apparently incorrect observation during practice — he said he saw Brown limping off the practice field during Monday’s practice. Brown didn’t leave the field with an injury, however. The plan was for him to leave practice at that time, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after practice.
Thus, Brown didn’t appreciate the observation, and called the reporter a “clown” for “making [expletive] up.”
But Bouchette wasn’t the only reporter to tweet about Brown’s limp. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the same thing.
Bouchette later tweeted about the non-injury, and seemed to follow up on what he saw by asking Tomlin.
The Steelers’ handling of the situation should be interesting after the Jacksonville Jaguars gave Jaylen Ramsey a one-week suspension for going after a reporter on social media. And frankly, Bouchette’s tweet seemed not only to be a typical training camp observation (and not out of line), but also something another reporter corroborated. Bouchette may have been incorrect but not mean-spirited.
