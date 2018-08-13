Golf USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods Now Second in Odds to Win 2019 Masters

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Now Second in Odds to Win 2019 Masters

Golf

Tiger Woods Now Second in Odds to Win 2019 Masters

Tiger Woods made a run at a 15th major championship on Sunday at the PGA Championship. Woods, who finished solo second, has climbed from 656th in the world rankings at the end of 2017 to 26th after Sunday.

Woods’s play this season has been pretty great, and his play in the last two majors of the year has proven that he is back. With that solid play and these results comes more attention and heading into the FedExCup playoffs, Woods is now listed at 12/1 odds to win the 2019 Masters behind only Jordan Spieth at 10/1.

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Jordan Spieth +1000 Tiger Woods +1200
Rory McIlroy +1300 Dustin Johnson +1400
Justin Thomas +1500 Brooks Koepka +1600
Jon Rahm +1800 Rickie Fowler +2000
Justin Rose +2000 Jason Day +2000
Patrick Reed +3000 Bubba Watson +3000
Francisco Molinari +3000 Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Phil Mickelson +3500 Paul Casey +3500
Tommy Fleetwood +4000 Henrik Stenson +4000
Adam Scott +4000 Sergio Garcia +5000

 

, , , Golf

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home