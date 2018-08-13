Tiger Woods Now Second in Odds to Win 2019 Masters

Tiger Woods made a run at a 15th major championship on Sunday at the PGA Championship. Woods, who finished solo second, has climbed from 656th in the world rankings at the end of 2017 to 26th after Sunday.

Woods’s play this season has been pretty great, and his play in the last two majors of the year has proven that he is back. With that solid play and these results comes more attention and heading into the FedExCup playoffs, Woods is now listed at 12/1 odds to win the 2019 Masters behind only Jordan Spieth at 10/1.

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook