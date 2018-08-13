The Top 10 Athletes That Cause American Sports Fans to Drop Everything and Get to a TV

Tiger Woods lit up the PGA Championship Sunday, and the texts starting flowing: ARE YOU SEEING THIS? TIGER BACK! This is what happens in 2018: Awesome sports events are unfolding, and you text your friends and then go on social media to offer your thoughts. Here is the list of the Top 10 current athletes who, when you get a text about, you race to a TV to watch.

10. Odell Beckham, New York Giants. The biggest game-breaking receiver in the NFL since Randy Moss. You could argue Julio Jones or Antonio Brown are better, but Beckham turns 5-yard slants to 80-yard TDs, and he’s got a penchant for getting more than a couple in a game. He’s had nine multi-TD games in his four seasons.

9. Floyd Mayweather. Would certainly be higher on this list if not for his age (41). Boxing fans will be upset he’s not above Conor McGregor, but fear not – both possess that star quality, and almost certainly will get in the ring or octagon one more time for another gargantuan payday. Mayweather owns the Top 4 boxing pay-per-view buys of all-time.