VIDEO: Strangest Soccer Goal of All-Time?

Check out this insane goal by Lauren Hemp from yesterday’s England vs. Mexico under 20 World Cup group game:
People of course sent Creech a ton of replies, but the best reply of all, came from Hemp herself:
How can you hate on that?!
Check out this insane goal by Lauren Hemp from yesterday’s England vs. Mexico under 20 World Cup group game:
People of course sent Creech a ton of replies, but the best reply of all, came from Hemp herself:
How can you hate on that?!
Talk about a comeback!
He’s turned down more than 400 recruits.
Not going to comment on that.
East Coast bias.
What dreams are made of.
Where sports fans start their day.
Comments