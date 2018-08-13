VIDEO: Strangest Soccer Goal of All-Time?

Check out this insane goal by Lauren Hemp from yesterday’s England vs. Mexico under 20 World Cup group game:

People of course sent Creech a ton of replies, but the best reply of all, came from Hemp herself:

Haters gonna say I didn’t mean it https://t.co/HjZg57U6Cx — Lauren Hemp (@lauren__hemp) August 12, 2018

How can you hate on that?!