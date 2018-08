14 Major Championships

Tiger Woods has won 14 major championships. The only player with more is Jack Nicklaus (18). The next closest player is Walter Hagen with 11 and then Ben Hogan and Gary Player with nine.

Tiger won his first major in 1997 at the Masters at the age of 21. By the age of 24 he had won five majors, and by the age of 29 he had won 10. At 32, he had won 14.