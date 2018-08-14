D.J. Swearinger Fakes Punch, Terrelle Pryor Buys It Big Time

The New York Jets and Washington Redskins are practicing together today to prepare for the regular season. Trash talking and extracurricular activity appear to be points of emphasis as the teams look committed to honing those particular skills.

Redskins cornerback D.J. Swearinger got in the face of Jets receiver Terrelle Pryor after an end zone incompletion, leading to a feigned punch and a major flinch.

Safe to say there’s some lingering bad blood between Pryor and his former teammates. The parties have chosen an interesting way to work it out. Time will tell if it’s a productive or destructive, though one seems far more likely.