Magic Johnson Celebrates Birthday By Sharing Extremely Grainy Video of Cake

Today is Magic Johnson’s 59th birthday. The basketball legend and pride of Lansing Everett is celebrating by doing two things he’s very good at: bringing happiness to a room with a big smile and creating unintentionally humorous social content.

Look at this grainy footage of Johnson receiving a celebratory cake.

You can barely make out the people blobs and we’re guessing that yellow smudge is the burning candle area. Anyone in the room hoping to remain anonymous has had that wish granted, thanks to inferior technology.

Members of Johnson’s Lakers, like the rest of us, have quickly identified the problem and vowed to fix it.

